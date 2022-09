CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Devi Patan Temple in Balrampur on September 02. CM Yogi also offered prayers at the temple. This temple is one of the Shakti Peetha.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

