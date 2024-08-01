Advertisement
CM Yogi takes action against Lucknow Water Logging

Aug 01, 2024
Lucknow News: CM Yogi has taken action and removed a DCP, ADCP, ACP of Lucknow. Not only this, the SHO of the police station where this incident happened yesterday, the outpost in-charge and all the policemen of the outpost of that area have been suspended. A case of hooliganism has come to light during the rain in Lucknow. Actually, women were misbehaved with during the rain in Lucknow, UP. The video of this incident has gone viral. Watch this report.

