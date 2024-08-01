videoDetails

CM Yogi takes action against Lucknow Water Logging

| Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Lucknow News: CM Yogi has taken action and removed a DCP, ADCP, ACP of Lucknow. Not only this, the SHO of the police station where this incident happened yesterday, the outpost in-charge and all the policemen of the outpost of that area have been suspended. A case of hooliganism has come to light during the rain in Lucknow. Actually, women were misbehaved with during the rain in Lucknow, UP. The video of this incident has gone viral. Watch this report.