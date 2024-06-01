Advertisement
Congress called the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections wrong

Sonam|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Congress's reaction has come on the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections. Congress has called the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections wrong. Let us tell you that as soon as the 7 phases of voting are over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results, this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

