Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi held a meeting today in Devgarh, Rajasthan. It also predicted that Gehlot government will never come to Rajasthan again…Home Minister Amit Shah held a big road show in Rajsamand. Showing the crowd, he claimed that Congress's pack-up from Rajasthan is certain. Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge were not present in the campaign for Congress today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the responsibility of the entire counterattack.Meanwhile, PM Modi reached Mathura which is being described as political.
