Congress women workers protest at Jantar Mantar against Manipur Viral Video Case

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Manipur Viral Video: A video dated May 4, 2023 from Manipur is going viral. In this video, two women from one community are seen being paraded naked by people from the other side. An FIR has also been registered against the accused in this connection. In this matter, the Congress has come on the road and women workers are demonstrating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
