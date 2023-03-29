videoDetails

Court orders Amin survey in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Shahi Idgah case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Mathura Civil Court's big order came on Wednesday in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Shahi Idgah dispute case. Mathura Civil Court has ordered Amin survey.