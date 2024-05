videoDetails

Darul Uloom Deoband Bans Entry Of Women

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Darul Uloom, an Islamic madrasa in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, has banned the entry of women. Why women's entry was banned in madrasas. The reason for Darul Uloom's fatwa is that women do not concentrate on studies and make reels.