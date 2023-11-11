trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686727
Dausa Rape Case Breaking: Innocent child raped in Dausa, SI accused of rape

|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
RAJASTHAN DOSA BREAKING: A case of rape of an innocent child has come to light in Dausa, Rajasthan, SI of Rajasthan Police has been accused of raping an innocent child. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said that misgovernance has increased in the state during the Congress rule.
