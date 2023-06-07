NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dead bodies of 2 children found in boxes in Delhi's Jamia area

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Delhi Jamia Case: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Jamia area. The dead bodies of 2 children have been found in the box and the relatives have expressed suspicion of murder. The children were missing for a long time and after a search the children were found in the box. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

All Videos

Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
13:21
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia

Trending Videos

3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
13:21
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
Delhi Jamia Case,Delhi Jamia news,delhi jamia today news,delhi jamia nagar news,Jamia News,jamia news today,jamia delhi news,jamia case,jamia kids dead body in box,dead body in box,dead body in freezer box,delhi jamia dead body in box,jamia murder case,jamia akkalkuwa murder case,delhi jamia murder case,Delhi murder case,delhi murder case story,murder case in jamia,jamia murder case delhi,Breaking News,Hindi News,jamia breaking news,jamia top news,