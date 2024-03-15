NewsVideos
Dead Body recovered from MLA Flat in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
A dead body has been recovered from MLA Flat in Patna. Police suspects that the murder has been executed by tying victim's hand and feet. To know more about the same, watch this report.

