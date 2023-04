videoDetails

Deepender Hooda's conspiracy behind the strike says Brij Bhushan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan has dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by Indian wrestlers. Brij Bhushan has told that his life is in danger.