Delhi all set for G20 Summit 2023, lighting done at various places

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Headlines Today | G20 Summit Delhi 2023 Latest News: The whole world will see the strength of India tomorrow i.e. from 8th September, when the heads of about one and a half dozen countries will be in Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit. Many issues including the Russia-Ukraine war are to be discussed in this summit which lasts for three days. The process of leaders of different countries reaching Delhi to participate in this summit has started. The President of Nigeria had reached Delhi on Wednesday itself. At the same time, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reach Delhi on the evening of 8 September.
