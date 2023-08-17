trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650127
Delhi Assembly Breaking: Ruckus in Assembly over Manipur issue, BJP MLA thrown out of the house

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Breaking: There is an uproar in the Assembly over the Manipur issue, after which the marshals evicted the BJP MLA from the House. Let us tell you that the BJP MLAs were opposing raising the Manipur issue in the Delhi Assembly.

