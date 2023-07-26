trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640760
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi BJP Breaking: Delhi BJP tweeted Raghav Chadha's picture, wrote lied crow bitten

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Delhi BJP Breaking: Delhi BJP has tweeted a picture of Raghav Chadha, in which a crow has been shown attacking his head. The picture is also seen to be troubled by the attack of the crow, with this picture the BJP wrote that the crow lied Wrote lie, crow bite, had heard till date, today also saw it.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
play icon6:5
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
Monsoon Session: Loksbaha Speaker approves no-confidence motion of opposition alliance
play icon10:6
Monsoon Session: Loksbaha Speaker approves no-confidence motion of opposition alliance
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
play icon1:32
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
play icon1:38
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
play icon1:55
After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
play icon6:5
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal
Monsoon Session: Loksbaha Speaker approves no-confidence motion of opposition alliance
play icon10:6
Monsoon Session: Loksbaha Speaker approves no-confidence motion of opposition alliance
Delhi BJP,Delhi bjp tweet,Raghav Chadha,AAP,AAP news,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,राघव चड्ढा पर कौए का हमला,बीजेपी की चुटकी,Raghav Chadha,Raghav Chadha crow,Raghav Sansad,lied and bitten the crow,राघव चड्डा,राघव चड्ढा कौआ,राघव संसद,झुठ बोले कौआ काटे,crow attack on raghav chadha in parliament photos viral,