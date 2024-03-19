NewsVideos
Delhi Breaking: Aam Aadmi Party's big attack on BJP

Mar 19, 2024
Aam Aadmi Party made a big allegation against BJP and said that a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Kejriwal. Proceedings are going on in the court, still things did not work out, so summons were sent in a new case under conspiracy. Whereas BJP has accused Kejriwal of running away from the summons.

