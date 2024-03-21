Advertisement
Delhi HC once again begins hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's plea

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Delhi HC once again begins hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's plea. ED has handed over documents related to Kejriwal to Delhi High Court. The judge is looking at the file in a closed chamber.

