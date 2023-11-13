trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687613
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule.He said, if necessary, the Odd-Even Rule can be discussed again.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Play Icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Play Icon8:23
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Play Icon7:7
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Play Icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Play Icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
play icon2:11
World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
play icon8:23
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
play icon7:7
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
play icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
play icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Delhi air pollution,Delhi pollution,Air pollution in Delhi,Pollution in Delhi,air pollution in delhi solution,Delhi NCR air pollution,delhi pollution news,delhi air pollution levels,delhi air pollution latest news,New Delhi air pollution,delhi pollution solution,Pollution level in Delhi,Delhi NCR pollution,Pollution Delhi,Air pollution,Gopal Rai,delhi pollution today,Delhi air quality,Delhi,gopal rai on delhi pollution,Pollution,gopal rai on odd even rule,