trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685595
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi-NCR Pollution News: Air pollution in Delhi NCR reaches severe category

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Delhi-NCR Pollution News: Air pollution in Delhi NCR has reached severe category. while AQI in Noida The level of pollution has crossed 500. The problems of the people of Delhi NCR have increased due to the dangerous level of pollution. NGT has taken cognizance of the increasing pollution in Delhi... Now NGT will hear the matter. Even in Ghaziabad the air is constantly poisonous. Here, AQI has crossed 400. Meanwhile, people are facing many problems due to bad pollution.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War update: IDF airstrikes at various places in 24 hours
Play Icon8:11
Israel Hamas War update: IDF airstrikes at various places in 24 hours
American President Joe Biden appeals to Benjamin Netanyahu
Play Icon4:1
American President Joe Biden appeals to Benjamin Netanyahu
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:59
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Delhi Air Quality Index still beyong 400
Play Icon2:0
Delhi Air Quality Index still beyong 400
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Rama Ekadashi?
Play Icon4:20
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Rama Ekadashi?

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War update: IDF airstrikes at various places in 24 hours
play icon8:11
Israel Hamas War update: IDF airstrikes at various places in 24 hours
American President Joe Biden appeals to Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon4:1
American President Joe Biden appeals to Benjamin Netanyahu
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:59
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Delhi Air Quality Index still beyong 400
play icon2:0
Delhi Air Quality Index still beyong 400
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Rama Ekadashi?
play icon4:20
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Rama Ekadashi?
delhi pollution news,delhi pollution news today,Delhi Pollution level,pollution level in noida today,pollution level in noida,pollution in noida vs delhi,delhi aqi level,delhi pollution aqi,Air quality index,Air quality index Delhi,Air quality index india,air quality index greater noida,delhi pollution level today,delhi pollution level today live,delhi pollution aqi today,what is the pollution level in delhi,noida pollution,Delhi NCR pollution,