Delhi, Noida and Gurugram witnesses three different fire incidents

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Three separate fire incidents have been reported in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Let us tell you that a serious fire accident has taken place in a sleeper bus in Gurugram. 2 people have died in this accident. On the other hand, a tent warehouse in Delhi has been burnt down and a case of fire in a private office in Noida has come to light. Know in detail how much damage was caused in this report.
