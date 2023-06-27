NewsVideos
Delhi Police arrests 2 in Pragati Maidan Loot Case

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Pragati Maidan Tunnel Loot: A robbery incident came to light from Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. In this case, bike riders had looted Rs 2 lakh from a businessman in broad daylight. Taking major action against the Delhi loot case, the police have arrested 2 suspects.

