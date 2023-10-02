trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669706
Delhi Police arrests NIA's most wanted and suspected terrorist Shahnawaz

Oct 02, 2023
Delhi Police Arrests NIA's Suspected Terrorist Shahnawaz: Delhi Police has achieved great success. Delhi Police has arrested NIA's most wanted terrorist Mohammad Shahnawaz. Along with this, Shafi Uzzama has also been caught in the action of Delhi Police Special Cell.
