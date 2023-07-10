trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633260
Delhi Rain: Danger of flood like 1978 looms over Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna river has started rising after continuous rains for two days in North India including Delhi-NCR. Record rains in Delhi have worsened the situation. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain for Delhi today.
