Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
A bull stormed into the store of two mobile repairmen in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, resulting in a very dramatic fight. The males are seen frantically trying to flee while the bull coolly holds its stance in the CCTV footage. The outcome of the ongoing attempts to set them is still unknown. Since Tuesday, the video—which was uploaded by user Chirag Barjatya—has got over nine lakh likes and seven thousand shares on social media.

