Delhi's air has become very bad, AQI level has reached close to 350

|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Delhi Pollution Breaking: Before Diwali, Delhi's air has become very bad. Today the AQI level in Delhi has reached close to 350. See how is the air quality of Delhi in the video.
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
Play Icon3:27
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Flares fall over Gaza skyline as IDF continues to ‘dismantle Hamas’
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Play Icon2:50
ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Play Icon4:59
Netanyahu shoots down calls for ceasefire, says that would be surrender to Hamas
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
Play Icon3:22
Kochi Blasts: “We should not tolerate…,” says Guv Arif Mohammed post meeting victims
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China
Play Icon3:0
‘Ready and loaded’: S-400 missile systems ready to counter threats from Pakistan, China

