Demand to declare Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah as Lord Mahadev Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Big news is coming, there has been a demand to declare Rajasthan's famous Ajmer Dargah as Lord Shri Sankatmochan Mahadev Temple. A petition related to this was heard in the Ajmer court yesterday. On the petition of Hindu Sena's National President Vishnu Gupta, the court has said that the case should be taken to the District Judge's court. Actually, it has been demanded in the petition that the act under which the Dargah is operated should be declared invalid. And Hindus should be given the right to worship. Along with this, a scientific survey of that place should be done by ASI. Hindu Sena claims that there was a Shiva temple there, which was destroyed by Muslim invaders and then a Dargah was built.