Deshhit: After Mafia Atiq who is next?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 02, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Atiq is behind bars in the Umesh Pal murder case and the police is questioning him. The noose is seen tightening on the mafia in UP. Now Mukhtar Ansari has lost sleep.
