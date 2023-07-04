trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630876
Deshhit: Do not mess with India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again shown the mirror to Pakistan on the international stage on the issue of terrorism while hosting the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
