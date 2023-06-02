NewsVideos
Deshhit: IMF has given a big blow to Pakistan...Pakistan will die of hunger!

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
The economic condition of Pakistan is going very bad at this time. Pakistan now has only the option of spreading the bowl in front of the IMF. Terrorist Pakistan's friend China is also not begging from him now.

