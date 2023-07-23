trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639540
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Seema has announced that she will not go to Pakistan..She accepts jail in India..But she does not want to die after going to Pakistan..There has been a storm in Pakistan after Seema's statement. The whole of Pakistan is divided into two camps on Seema's return home. One section is thirsty for Seema's blood and the other section wants to save Seema.
