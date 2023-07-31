trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642906
Deshhit: 'Mewat' shaken by communal riots! Who is the mastermind of Jihadi mentality?

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
There was heavy violence during the procession in Mewat, Haryana.. During this many vehicles were also set on fire.. During this, an assistant sub-inspector was shot. As soon as the Brajmandal Yatra started from Nagar Mandir in Nuh today, stones were pelted on the yatra near Khedla village. After which people got angry from both sides and vehicles were also burnt, many people got hurt.

