Deshhit: New rules on SIM

Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
The month of July has brought with it new changes. Three new laws have been introduced in the country in place of the laws that were in place since the British era. The Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defense Code and the Indian Evidence Act have come into force from today. From today, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has reduced by Rs 30. If you have recently swapped your SIM card, you will not be able to port your mobile number for at least 7 days.

