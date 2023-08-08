trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646495
Deshhit: PM Modi will defeat I.N.D.I.A in the Lok Sabha on August 10

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The debate on the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government is going on in the Lok Sabha for the last 6 hours... We are continuously showing coverage related to it on Zee News... For the next one hour in the interest of the country, our debate will be on this question: ...Can I.N.D.I.A. Rahul Gandhi is leading in the race for alliance...?

