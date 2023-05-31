NewsVideos
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped himself by speaking on the safety of Muslims?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day US visit. He also mentioned Muslims in his speech. Rahul said that people are being intimidated in the country and the way it happened with Dalits in Uttar Pradesh in the 80s, the same is happening with Muslims now.

