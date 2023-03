videoDetails

Deshhit: Yogi breaks the pride of Atiq Ahmed!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP/MLA court has sentenced gangster Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of kidnapping Umesh Pal. Apart from Atiq Ahmed, the court also sentenced Dinesh Pasi and Khan Soulat Hanif to life imprisonment.