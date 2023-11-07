trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685409
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, women employees working on contract in emergency number dial 112 have protested demanding increase in salary. During this, an attempt was made to remove the protestor by the police, after which there was a clash between the police and the protesters.
