DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

A warehouse was raided in Modi Nagar area of ​​Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. The raid took place on Sachdeva Traders but during the raid, famous brand products were found in the warehouse whose expiry date had passed. Chocolate and milk powder were found in the warehouse that was raided, but the expiry date of each product had passed. It is surprising to find such a large quantity of Expiry chocolate, biscuits and milk powder.