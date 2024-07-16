videoDetails

DNA: AAP vs Tihar Jail On Arvind Kejriwal's Weight Loss

Sonam | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Latest News: Aam Aadmi Party leaders see a threat to Arvind Kejriwal's life in Tihar Jail. Regarding this, the ministers of Aam Aadmi Party are issuing the medical bulletin of Kejriwal confined in Tihar by making the doctors sit side by side and saying that there is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by making him lose weight in Tihar. But Tihar administration is saying that it is useless to worry about Kejriwal's health.