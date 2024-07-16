Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766827
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: AAP vs Tihar Jail On Arvind Kejriwal's Weight Loss

Sonam|Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Arvind Kejriwal Latest News: Aam Aadmi Party leaders see a threat to Arvind Kejriwal's life in Tihar Jail. Regarding this, the ministers of Aam Aadmi Party are issuing the medical bulletin of Kejriwal confined in Tihar by making the doctors sit side by side and saying that there is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by making him lose weight in Tihar. But Tihar administration is saying that it is useless to worry about Kejriwal's health.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Is everything alright in UP BJP?
Play Icon50:15
Taal Thok Ke: Is everything alright in UP BJP?
Cyber Criminals Hack Nodia Bank Server
Play Icon01:30
Cyber Criminals Hack Nodia Bank Server
Big revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Play Icon02:05
Big revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Maharastra: What is Ajit Pawar's plan?
Play Icon01:04
Maharastra: What is Ajit Pawar's plan?
Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar
Play Icon04:25
Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Is everything alright in UP BJP?
play icon50:15
Taal Thok Ke: Is everything alright in UP BJP?
Cyber Criminals Hack Nodia Bank Server
play icon1:30
Cyber Criminals Hack Nodia Bank Server
Big revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case
play icon2:5
Big revelation in NEET Paper Leak Case
Maharastra: What is Ajit Pawar's plan?
play icon1:4
Maharastra: What is Ajit Pawar's plan?
Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar
play icon4:25
Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar