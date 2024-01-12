trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709097
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Atal Setu to Mumbai which was struggling with traffic jams. Atal Setu is the largest sea bridge in India whose total length is 22 kilometers. It took seven years to build Atal Bridge. More than 5 thousand workers worked day and night in the construction work of this bridge. The construction of Atal Setu has cost about Rs 18 thousand crores.

