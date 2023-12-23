trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701984
DNA: Be careful before giving cough syrup to young children

Dec 23, 2023
DNA: Colds, colds and coughs start coming from homes, especially children are the first to suffer from colds and coughs. we all also give cough syrup to children first when they have colds and coughs...so that children but have you ever thought that the cough syrup you are giving your baby can be harmful to the baby's health. when giving cough syrup we all think that it will help the baby will get relief from cough and cold. but now listen very carefully to what we are going to tell you

