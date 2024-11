videoDetails

DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 01:40 AM IST

West Bengal’s Waqf properties have sparked a new controversy, with claims that iconic locations like Kolkata’s Raj Bhavan belong to the Waqf board. Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury’s statements add fuel to the fire as political tensions rise.