DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:38 AM IST

The bombers of Bengal are also doing no less penance in the elections. Bengal has made a record of violence along with voting in 6 phases of elections. And the same efforts are being seen in the seventh phase also. Before the seventh phase of voting, a bombing incident took place in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal. Voting is to be held on 9 seats of West Bengal tomorrow in the seventh phase. All 9 seats were won by Trinamool Congress in 2019. ..For security, more than 1 thousand companies of Central Force have been deployed on these 9 seats.