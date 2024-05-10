Advertisement
DNA: Can AC in your car cause Cancer?

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Do you know that by turning on the AC of the car, you also turn on the risk of cancer? A new research has come out which shows that car AC can cause not only cancer but many other serious diseases. Scientists from America's Duke University have done research. 99% of the people are inhaling many dangerous chemicals along with the AC air while sitting in the car in the scorching heat.

