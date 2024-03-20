Advertisement
DNA: Do not give canned milk powder available in the market to children at all.

|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Now the news we are going to show is related to every mother and her newborn child. After the birth of a child, mothers often make such mistakes, which can have a negative impact on the entire life of the child. Although this news has come from Australia, even the newborn children of India are not untouched by this. Recently, WHO has cautioned all the parents of the world citing a report published in the medical journal Lancet. WHO has appealed that parents should not feed canned milk powder available in the market to their small children.

