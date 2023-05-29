NewsVideos
DNA: Exclusive ground report from Manipur battling 'civil war'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Civil war has been raging between two communities in Manipur for the last 26 days and violence is flaring up in which 80 people have been killed so far and more than 40 thousand people have been rendered homeless. Today we will show you the latest situation in Manipur.

