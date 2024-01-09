trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707993
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Maldives and Lakshadweep remain the topic of discussion in the country. Prime Minister Modi had described Lakshadweep as a wonderful tourist destination. After the tension with Maldives, many people of the country want to visit Lakshadweep. But how will one reach this island? What is special for tourists in Lakshadweep? How beautiful is Lakshadweep compared to Maldives? Where can you get a permit to visit this island and how much time will it take? You will get the answers to all these questions today in our Ground Report.

