DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
In the lift of Parx Laureate Society of Sector-108, Noida, a retired officer had asked a woman of the society not to take the dog in the lift.. but the woman was adamant on taking the dog in the lift. Then the retired IAS officer makes a video of this action of the woman with his mobile... after which the woman snatches the mobile of the retired IAS officer.
