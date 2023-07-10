NewsVideos
DNA HISTORY: Indian soldiers revolted against the British in 1806, 100 were hanged

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
DNA HISTORY: Indian sepoys first revolted against the British in 1806 in Villaur, Tamil Nadu, states that under the new dress code, Muslim sepoys were prohibited from keeping beards, and Hindus were forbidden from applying Tilak, after which Indian 200 British soldiers were killed in the sepoys, after which about 100 soldiers were hanged.

