trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726330
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Increased tension of governments due to decreasing birth rate in these countries including Japan?

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Due to decreasing population, tension has started increasing in Japan. The birth rate in Japan is continuously decreasing. Apart from Japan, the population is declining in Singapore. Here parents consider children a burden. Due to decreasing population, a crisis of population imbalance has arisen in these countries.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Radhika Kheda cornered the central government on farmers' movement
Play Icon43:21
Taal Thok Ke: Radhika Kheda cornered the central government on farmers' movement
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Play Icon00:46
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
Play Icon01:07
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Play Icon01:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Play Icon00:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Radhika Kheda cornered the central government on farmers' movement
play icon43:21
Taal Thok Ke: Radhika Kheda cornered the central government on farmers' movement
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
play icon0:46
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
play icon1:7
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
play icon1:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
play icon0:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest