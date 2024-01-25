videoDetails

DNA: INDIA Alliance division in West Bengal, Punjab?

| Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

DNA: 8 months ago in June 2023, a new alliance was formed against NDA, which was later named INDI Alliance. The real objective of this alliance was to give a tough competition to BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But INDI Alliance seems to be ending even before the elections. Now divisions have started forming in it regarding the same objective with which 28 political parties had formed an alliance. The objective was that in the Lok Sabha elections, the allies of INDI Alliance would contest with one seat and one candidate. The candidate of the alliance partner whose hold on the state and Lok Sabha seat is stronger will get the opportunity to contest the elections. It was believed that this would not disintegrate the vote bank of the alliance and the chances of the candidate's victory would be much higher. But due to the kind of developments that have taken place in this alliance in the last 2 to 3 months, now the INDI Alliance seems to be coming to an end. There are many reasons why this is being said.