DNA: 'Inside' story of action on Brij Bhushan Singh

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
A team of Delhi Police has reached the house of Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Singh, where statements of more than 15 people, including the driver and servant working with him, have been recorded.

